Decision 2020: Interview with Randy Feenstra, Republican candidate for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District

(KTIV) -- Election Day is nearly here, and as it approaches KTIV will be talking to candidates for races for the U.S House and U.S. Senate in all three Siouxland states.

In Iowa, running for the state's 4th Congressional District, are Republican Randy Feenstra and Democrat J.D. Scholten.

KTIV's Matt Breen talked with Republican State Senator Randy Feenstra. You can read the full interview below:

"Senator Feenstra, negotiations have stalled, in Washington, on another COVID-19 relief bill," said Matt Breen. "But, President Trump recently tweeted he would sign a relief bill if it only included those $1,200 checks for individuals. What should members of Congress make sure is included in that bill when negotiations resume?"

"Well, first of all, my prayers are with everyone who has been affected by the virus," said Randy Feenstra, (R) Iowa 4th District U.S. House Candidate. "I think every family has somebody that they know of or a family member that has been affected, and we can only hope that we have a vaccine here very shortly. I think when it comes to a COVID relief package, it needs to be all about helping our businesses continue to survive, and that they can stay open. In the 4th District, we're rural, and we have to make sure that our main streets stay vibrant. If we have to help them out and create some more incentive so they can stay open, I think that should be a part of the COVID bill. Also, the 4th District is number two in the nation when it comes to agriculture. So, we have to make sure that our producers are successful, and that they have what they need to make a profit. When they are successful, main street is successful. Grocery stores are successful. And hospitals, and our educational system. So, these are all things that are very important on the next COVID relief package. However, the one thing we have to remember... we have $26.8-trillion in debt right now. So, we have to be very careful on how much more debt we put on the backs of ourselves and our future children... future generations for our children. So, at this point, we need a very limited COVID package."

"You mentioned protecting those producers in the heartland," said Breen. "In an interview with KCCI-TV, you mentioned "indemnity" for producers... protecting them from further loss or financial burden. Why?"

"It's so important that there's a federal backstop for hog, or cattle producers, corn, dairy, soybeans," said Feenstra. "They put a lot of money and time into creating these inputs. If they're going to market, and they're losing $100 to $200 per head of hogs, or losing all of the input costs when it comes to corn and soybeans, there's got to be some backing to make sure that they can continue on the following year. The last thing we need is bankruptcies all over the industry. We have to make sure that they're sustainable so the farming community can carry on for years to come."

"Speaking of agriculture, Iowa State University Extension crop specialists say more than 90% of Iowa farmers have crop insurance, but it generally covers only 80%-85% of either yield or revenue," said Breen. "Are you comfortable with a crop insurance program that guarantees a loss after recent disasters like the derecho and the drought in Iowa?"

"Crop insurance is so vital... especially when we talk about the drought or the derecho that happened," said Feenstra. "At least you have the money to cover the input costs of our farming community. And then also if they have some type of crop insurance that has a revenue component to it when their commodity prices are so low. These are all important pieces to crop insurance. And, we must make sure that it stays a public/private partnership, which is currently is. Insurance agents play a vital role in helping out producers in making good decisions... wise decisions when it comes to crop insurance."

"State Senator Randy Feenstra, of Hull, a candidate for Congress in Iowa's 4th District, best of luck on Election Day," said Breen.

"Thank you so much for having me on," said Feenstra.

