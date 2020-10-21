Dodgers, Rays draw record-low TV World Series audience

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series opener drew a record-low audience of television viewers for a World Series game. Los Angeles’ 8-3 win in Game 1 was seen by an average of 9,195,000 viewers on Fox. The previous low had been set the only other time the Rays were in the World Series, Game 3 vs. Philadelphia in 2008 viewed by 9,836,000. Until now the low for a Game 1 had been San Francisco’s 7-1 win over Kansas City in 2012, viewed by 12,191,000.