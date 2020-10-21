EU says UK ‘can’t have cake, eat it too’ but eyes new talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is taking a defiant tone as the standoff over resuming post-Brexit trade negotiations with the United Kingdom continues. European Council President Charles Michel told London Wednesday that “you cannot have your cake and eat it too.” But the bloc’s chief negotiator offered an olive branch to Britain by saying that both sides must compromise to reach a deal. Michel Barnier said that “an agreement is within reach if both sides are willing to work constructively.” The British government, which declared the talks at an end last week, said Barnier’s comments were “significant” and it would study them closely.