Gehlen Catholic, MMCRU and Western Christian among teams to advance in regionals

Gehlen Catholic, MMCRU and Western Christian among teams to advance in regionalsNew
--HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
IKM-Manning 0 East Sac County 3 F
Hinton 3 Alta-Aurelia 0 F
Rock Valley 0 Boyden-Hull 3 F
Pocahontas Area 1 Emmetsburg 3 F
George-Little Rock 0 Gehlen Catholic 3 F
Akron-Westfield 3 H-M-S 0 F
MVAO/COU 0 Lawton-Bronson 3 F
Glidden-Ralston 2 Logan-Magnolia 3 F
Kingsley-Pierson 2 MMC/RU 3 F
Kuemper Catholic 0 MOC-FV 3 F
Woodbine 0 Newell-Fonda 3 F
Missouri Valley 3 Ridge View 1 F
Sheldon 3 Sioux Center 1 F
Manson-NW Web 0 So. Cent. Calhoun 3 F
Sioux Central 1 South O'Brien 3 F
Spirit Lake 1 Unity Christian 3 F
Bishop Garrigan 3 WB-Mallard 1 F
Central Lyon 0 Western Christian 3 F
Siouxland Christian 1 Westwood 3 F
--COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Dakota Wesleyan 3 Mount Marty 0 F
--COLLEGE SOCCER
Presentation (M) 0 Mount Marty 3 F
Dordt (W) 1 Northwestern 0 F/2OT
Dordt (M) 1 Northwestern 2 F
Presentation (W) 1 Mount Marty 2 F