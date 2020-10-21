Germany grants Hong Kong pro-democracy protester asylum

BERLIN (AP) — A 22-year-old student from Hong Kong says she has been given refugee status in Germany after demonstrating against the semi-autonomous Chinese city’s extradition law. Germany’s Federal Office for Migration and Refugees would neither confirm nor deny granting the protester asylum, citing the country’s strict privacy laws. However the the former Chinese University of Hong Kong student showed The Associated Press paperwork confirming Germany granted her refugee status on Oct. 14. The woman declined to give personal details to protect her family in Hong Kong but said she was arrested for rioting and fled the city last year when she was freed on bail.