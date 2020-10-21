Hitting the gas: Teen driver safety week aims to lower fatalities on the road

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Car accidents are the leading cause of death among teen drivers. Officials are using this week to highlight basic safety tips to keep young drivers safe.

According to the National Transportation Safety Administration, more than 2,000 people were killed in crashes involving a teen driver between the age of 15 and 18 in 2018. Teen drivers were two-and-a-half times more likely to engage in one or more potentially risky behaviors when driving with one teenage peer, compared to when driving alone. One in three teens said they have texted while driving.

"Teens don't have the same experience that people who have been driving for 5, 10, 15 years do," said Andrew Dutler, Sioux City Police Department Crime Prevention Officer. "So driving is all about making decisions, and oftentimes quick decisions and usually the more experience you have at doing something, the quicker you can be and the safer you can be doing it."

That National Highway Traffic Safety Administration saying teen drivers have a higher rate of fatal crashes, mainly because of their immaturity, lack of skills, and experience. Here to help: 'Cruising with Cops' Driving Academy.

"It's such a fast-paced world they live in and they are in such a hurry and they are so excited about driving that I think sometimes they forget about the dangerous weapon that they are actually driving," said Todd Ferry, Cruising With Cops Owner.

Ferry said Iowa teens need to record 10 driving hours with their parents. They can teach teens basic driving skills like not speeding, making sure to wear your seatbelt, and getting rid of distractions like the radio or your cellphone.

But, parents don't often realize that they're the number one influencer of safe driving habits with their teens.

"Parents have a lot of bad habits and we see that when we take off with the kids," said Ferry. "We can tell what bad habits they've picked up. Just basically do the right thing. Show them what you do when you're changing lanes, be a good role model."

Because not having good driving habits can lead to deadly consequences.

"That takes a toll on officers, but it takes a bigger toll on the families that have to deal with those serious injuries and those fatalities," said Dutler. "So it's a sadness that shared with the department member and the family as well. So there are just some simple things that we can do to drive down the accidents."

Officials said parents should talk to their teen about the rules and responsibilities involved in driving, set consequences for distracted driving, and set the example by keeping your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel while driving.