Major Hurricane Epsilon: Tropical storm warning for Bermuda

MIAMI (AP) — Epsilon has rapidly gained major hurricane status and is expected to skirt east of Bermuda in the coming day. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Epsilon muscled up Wednesday afternoon to a Category 3 hurricane and packs top sustained winds of 115 mph. Bermuda remains under a tropical storm warning with the hurricane currently about 315 miles southeast of the island. Forecasters said Epsilon should make its closest approach to Bermuda sometime Thursday afternoon or evening. This year’s hurricane season has had so many storms that meteorologists have turned to the Greek alphabet for storm names after running out of official names.