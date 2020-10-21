Kyrgyzstan calls new parliamentary election in December

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities in Kyrgyzstan have set a new parliamentary election for December following a disputed vote that led to the resignation of the country’s president. The Oct. 4 parliamentary election was swept by pro-government parties, a result that the opposition dismissed as having been manipulated. Protesters took over government offices, forcing election authorities to nullify the results of the vote. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to step down on Oct. 15, and newly-appointed Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov succeeded him as the acting head of state. On Wednesday, the Central Election Commission set a new parliamentary election for Dec. 20. A presidential vote is expected in January.