More questions about COVID-19 as cases continue to rise in Siouxland

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the country, we have more questions for our medical professionals.

Question: We have heard you're not supposed to wear a mask more than once before you wash it. Is it bad if you do? Is it worse if it's a disposable mask or if it's a cloth mask? How often are masks supposed to be washed?

Dr. Larry Volz, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center: It depends on what type of mask that we have. Cloth masks, you can wear again, but they really should be in-between and ideally, they should be washed in the washing machine every day. They should be put in every day, washed and dried. It doesn't matter if they're put on really hot cycles, as long as they're being washed with soap. If you don't have a washing machine, they can be washed by hand and allowed to dry adequately. The more surgical type masks, like paper masks, can be reused, but they should be set aside in a paper bag, and allowed to dry for 24 to 48 hours, between use. So if you have several of those masks, you can reuse them, set them aside and make sure they dry in-between.

Question: What is a "super-spreader" event? How do agencies contact trace those situations? Can a gathering with everyone wearing masks be considered a "super-spreader" event?

Dr. Larry Volz: Some of the "super-spreader" events, some of the more known ones we've talked about, some of these events that were at the White House, that were known to be "super-spreaders." And those tend to be a little bit easier to trace because there was perhaps a smaller group of people there. Most of those events tend to be with people, who were not wearing masks. You had several people who were infected and in close contact, not using any of our precautions by maintaining distance. So typically in that situation, if you're wearing your mask, and take other precautions, they tend not to happen.

Question: Can nasal spray prevent COVID-19?

Dr. Larry Volz: We keep hearing those stories about that. So there are trials out there that are looking at that, different types of medication that we can use, whether it's a nasal steroid or there are some barrier type ointments or sprays that can be used. And there are actual clinical trials being done. At this point, there's really no recommendation that any one spray is truly beneficial and should be used by people, until we have better data.