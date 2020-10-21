Nebraska reports 899 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths since Tuesday

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 899 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases in Nebraska, since the pandemic began, to 60,308.

There were 11 new virus-related deaths reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 576 on Wednesday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 400 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,741 residents, who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose from 39,687 on Tuesday to 39,905 on Wednesday.

So far, 554,857 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and officials say 494,231 tests have come back negative.