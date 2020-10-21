Nigeria protesters break curfew amid gunfire, chaos in Lagos

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s anti-police protesters have stayed on the streets in Lagos, breaking the government curfew following a night of chaotic violence in which demonstrators were fired upon, sparking global outrage. Shots were fired as young demonstrators set up barricades by the Lekki toll plaza in Lagos, where protesters had been fired upon Tuesday night, causing numerous injuries although officials say there were no fatalities. There were reports of gunfire across Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city of 14 million, including on the highway to the airport, at a major bus station, outside the offices of a television station. Demonstrations and gunfire were also reported in several other Nigerian cities, including the capital city, Abuja.