Oct. 21: Iowa reports 31 more COVID-19 deaths, 534 total hospitalizations

(KTIV) -- There were 646 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, health officials reported 108,297 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 109,573 by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 84,623 have recovered. That's an increase of 1,160 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 31 additional deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll to 1,579.

According to the state's latest report, there are 534 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, breaking yesterday's hospitalization record of 501. Of those hospitalizations, 134 are in the ICU and 49 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 5,930 new tests were given for a total of 911,681 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 29 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 6,859.

The SDHD has reported three new virus-related deaths, bringing the county's death toll to 93. Officials say these latest deaths involved one middle-aged male between 41 and 60, as well as one elderly male and one elderly female, both over the age of 81.

To date, 5,265 of the county's cases have recovered.

A total of 66 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Forty-four of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had seven new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,209. Of those cases, 1,958 of them have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported nine new virus cases, with its total now at 495. Of those cases, 309 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported 11 new cases, bringing their total positive cases to 695. Officials say 503 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had seven virus-related deaths.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,541 to 1,551 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,091 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing its death toll to 26.

Sioux County

As of Oct. 20, the state health department says Sioux County reported ten new cases bringing their total to 2,308. Officials say 1,530 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported two additional virus-related deaths, bringing its death toll up to 14.