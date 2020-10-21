Oliver 2020: Dog runs for president

(WJAR/NBC News) There's a new presidential candidate begging for votes in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Oliver Winston Churchill Finelli, a 2-year-old goldendoodle, is running on the Independent ticket.

Owners David and Marcee Finelli don’t think it's too far-fetched to pull off a victory.

"Especially with the debates and how things are going...my wife had a great idea to put something out there to lighten the mood a little bit," David Finelli says.

His official campaign sign sits outside the Fall River home, written on it the winning slogan "Because People Suck."

Oliver isn't campaigning alone, though.

“His girlfriend, Pepper, lives across the street and that’s going to be the First Lady," Finelli says.

It may be just for a laugh, but this campaign is sure to do more than just that.

"We're not trying to make a statement at all. Just trying to have a good time with our dog and our family," Finelli says.

And if Oliver pulls off a victory this November, his owners say it will be dog dog treats all around for the entire neighborhood.

