Parts of Minnesota get record snow for this early in October

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A record-setting October snowstorm dumped heavy snow in Minnesota and parts of northern Wisconsin and the eastern Dakotas. It was the heaviest snow this early in October for many Minnesota locations. The National Weather Service said Lakeville and some other southern Twin Cities suburbs got around 9 inches Tuesday in the region’s first significant snowstorm of the season. The Minnesota State Patrol reported around 350 crashes statewide by 4:30 p.m. with about as many spinouts and vehicles off the road. Widespread snow is possible again Thursday, with as much as 8 inches forecast from the Dakotas into northeastern Minnesota.