Poland heralds virus strategy protecting both lives and jobs

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has outlined a “middle of the road” strategy of defending people’s health and lives while also protecting the economy and jobs in the country’s fight against COVID-19. Mateusz Morawiecki said the policy rejected the approaches of those playing down the danger posed by the pandemic, as well as of those calling for another lockdown. He said the government was preparing for long months, “hopefully not years,” of struggle with the pandemic and later suggested all Poland should be “red zone” with news restrictions. On Wednesday, Poland registered a record of over 10,000 new confirmed infections, bringing the total to almost 203,000 in a country of some 38 million.