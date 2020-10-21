Rain develops tonight with even colder air not far off

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A light rain and snow mixture made its way through Siouxland early in the day making yet another day of cool weather although we finally got to see peeks of sunshine.

The clouds are only going to thicken up tonight as rain will be developing across the region with lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

There won’t be as much warming as hoped for on Thursday as a cold front is going to move through early in the day keeping highs only in the 40s across the region with falling temperatures by the afternoon.

Rain stays likely through the day with the most widespread rain during the morning.

The rain will be coming to an end by Thursday night and it will be chilly with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Starting Friday, we have a very cold forecast that includes a chance of weekend snow.

