Exhibits damaged at major Berlin museums, unclear by whom

BERLIN (AP) — Police say that a large number of art works and artifacts at some of Berlin’s best-known museums were smeared with a liquid by an unknown perpetrator or perpetrators earlier this month. The works in several museums at the Museum Island complex, a UNESCO world heritage site in the heart of the German capital that is one of the city’s main tourist attractions, were targeted between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Oct. 3. Police said in a statement that the resulting damage can’t yet be quantified. It didn’t give details of the liquid or specify how it was applied. They said Wednesday they had decided initially not to go public about the incident out of “tactical considerations related to the investigation.”