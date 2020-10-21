Students research and raise funds for memorial stone at unmarked mass grave

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV) -- Almost two years ago, while on a field trip to the Abbie Gardner historical site in Arnolds Park, Iowa, a 5th grade class from Graettinger-Terril noticed a strange area that was marked off on the grounds.

Their tour guide told them the area was an unmarked mass grave.

The students, now in 7th grade, took on the effort to officially mark the site, and honor the people buried there.

"I'm just so proud of them," said Shayla Hunefeld, Teacher.

What started as a field trip to the site, turned into the perfect teaching moment for 5th-grade teacher Shayla Hunefeld.

In 2019, her students noticed an area on the grounds and quickly learned it was an unmarked mass grav It was the final resting place for 17 victims of the Spirit Lake Massacre of 1857. "That led the students to be shocked. surprised and even angered that there was no marker explaining who was buried there. So, I challenged them to do something about it. As a teacher I feel like there's so much more to teach them than just the core subjects, but also about making a difference in the world," said Hunefeld.

So, the class researched and fundraised, and we're finally able to get a marker for the people buried in the grave.

While their teacher said she's incredibly proud of the work they've put in, the students said they're excited to leave behind a legacy. "It's going to be there for a very very long time and it's finally something that can mark, and now those people have a marker on their grave. And now everybody knows that there's actually people there," said Sullivan Hall, Student.

"When it started I was pretty angry. Because you know it had been there for so long and there was nothing there. And we were all kind of angry. Once it got done and I got to see the rock, it felt kind of unreal," said Isabella Anderson, Student

The students said it will be nice to look back and remember what they did at the historic site. "It's been so wrong for so long, we just wanted it to be right," said Olivia Anderson, Student.

"It's amazing. It means to me that we did something to help history," said Cael Currans, Student.

And while the process was long, Hunefeld said it was a great experience for her and her students. "They haven't given up. They've kept going. They've persevered. And it took a group of young students to change something that should have been changed over 100 years ago. Because these bodies were reinterred back in 1894 and all that time, they've lied there with no stone," said Hunefeld.

Hunefeld says she is excited to use the students' determination, perseverance, and hard work as a teaching moment for years to come.