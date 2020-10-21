The Gospel Mission of Sioux City receives donation of 1,200 food boxes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Gospel Mission in Sioux City got a big donation Wednesday morning.

A full semi-trailer containing food from the United States Department of Agriculture's Farmers To Families Program.

According to officials with the Gospel Mission, the trailer contains around 1200 food boxes. Each food box is filled with items like milk, butter, fruit, and meat from local Midwest producers.

The Farmers to Families Food Box Program was designed to put American farmers and distributors back to work while addressing increased demand at food banks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Not only being able to support our own mission, but to really kind of help facilitate this for the entire Siouxland community, is really such a big deal. And it is such a blessing to be selected to receive one of these shipments and to be able to help those in need during such an unprecedented difficult time." said Emily Vondrak, Gospel Mission Director of Development and Public Relations.

The Gospel Mission was one of 28 selected organizations to receive the food boxes for distribution in Iowa.