Voters abroad can now vote by email in some areas of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Whether it's serving in the military, offering help on a mission trip, or a simple vacation, some voters have been abroad and will remain there through the Nov. 3 General Election.

Officials with Woodbury County, Iowa and Dakota County, Nebraska say the first step is to fill out a Federal Post Card Application, or FPCA.

"They can google that, find it online, fill it out. It's past the deadline to mail it in so they would need to request to have it emailed to the appropriate election office," said Cherie Conley, deputy county clerk of Dakota County.

Once you email your ballot back in, someone will then fill out a paper ballot for you.

"They are able to vote by e-mail. The thing that they do when they do that is they give up their right to a secret ballot. But they are able to vote, and to most people, that's not a problem," said Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill.

Even though it won't be an entirely secret ballot, you can still have confidence in the system since only one or two people will see the information written.

"Our canvas board are the only people that will see the ballot, but they are sworn by oath to secrecy," said Conley.