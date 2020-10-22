A cold rain Thursday with falling afternoon temperatures

A light rain is falling through Siouxland this morning and will continue through the day.



The most widespread rain will be during the first half of the day.



Temperatures will peak early on in the low 40s then slide in the afternoon through the 30s.



Winds will also increase to 15 to 25 miles per hour in the afternoon.



The rain will end in the evening hours with cloud cover sticking around.



That will actually help to stabilize us with lows in the upper 20s.



We stay windy through the night and into the first half of our Friday before the winds calm down.



Friday and Saturday will be pretty cloudy with temperatures near 40.



We are also tracking a system that looks to bring snow to Siouxland this weekend.



