Highway 281 bridge over the Niobrara River opens after previous was destroyed in 2019 floods

SPENCER, Neb. (KTIV) -- A special event was held on Thursday to celebrate the opening of the permanent bridge on Highway 281 over the Niobrara River. The bridge is just south of Spencer, Nebraska.

In March 2019, flooding destroyed the previous bridge forcing traffic to go on a 127-mile detour. On July 30 of that year, a temporary bridge was put in place.

Now a majority of the construction on the new permanent bridge is complete, and is accessible to vehicles.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts was in attendance to recognize the collaborative efforts of the Nebraska Department of Transportation and others who contributed to the project completion.

"It was a little after four months we got the temporary bridge up, about 19 months we got all these bridges up. 200 miles replaced, 27 bridges up and running. That shows an amazing amount of work for everyone involved." said Governor Pete Ricketts.

According to Ricketts, this is the last bridge left to open of the 2019 flood damaged bridges.