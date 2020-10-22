Charges dropped against man in fatal shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Charges have been dropped against a South Dakota man who was accused of fatally shooting one man and injuring another. Twenty-two-year-old Jamys Flying Horse, 22, was arrested on Sept. 15. He was charged with the first-degree murder in the death of of William Clifford, and attempted first-degree murder of Franklin Goings. He also was charged committing a felony with a firearm. The Rapid City Journal reports that police had said that Flying Horse was identified by at least four people as the suspect in the Sept. 6 shooting in Rapid City. Prosecutors dropped the charges on Oct. 1.