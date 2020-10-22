China hopes for change if Biden wins, but little likely

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leaders hope Washington will tone down conflicts over trade, technology and security if Joe Biden wins the Nov. 3 presidential election. But any shift is likely to be limited as frustration with Beijing grows across the American political spectrum. President Donald Trump’s Republicans and Biden’s Democrats agree on criticism of Beijing’s trade record and stance toward Hong Kong, Taiwan and religious and ethnic minorities in Tibet and Xinjiang, where the ruling Communist Party has detained Muslims in political re-education camps. Derek Scissors of the American Enterprise Institute, a Washington think tank, said Biden “would be savaged” if he tried to downplay complaints against Beijing.