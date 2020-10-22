Colder weather moves in along with some weekend accumulating snow

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Days don’t come much more dreary that what we saw today thanks to a combination of light rain, drizzle, and fog.

While a bit of fog, drizzle, and flurries could continue early tonight, the system will be moving out of here although it will stay cloudy with lows near 30.

The mostly cloudy skies will be continuing on Friday and it will stay cold with highs in the upper 30s with a cool northwesterly breeze.

Conditions don’t change much on Saturday as we’ll stay mostly cloudy with highs again in the upper 30s to near 40.

Bigger changes arrive with a story system that will be moving in on Saturday night.

That is when snow will start to move into the region from the west with snow staying likely throughout the day on Sunday as well with several inches possible across the region with highs in the low to mid 30s.

I'll be taking a closer look at how much snow may fall this weekend and how cold it's going to be next week on News 4 Live at 5, 6, and 10.