COVID-19 cases rising in north central Nebraska region

O'Neill, NE (KTIV) - Nebraska's North Central District Health Department continues to see COVID-19 cases rise, just like the rest of the state.

District Public Information Officer Carol Doolittle said they used to see about 50 cases per week, but now are seeing 20 to 30 per day.

She said it's believed to be due to colder weather bringing people inside, and a lack of mask wearing. There's a concern cases could rise as the holidays approach, when large indoor gatherings likely will increase, so they encourage the community to continue to be vigilant about safety.

"We would also like to echo the governor's new message out on the three C's. Avoiding close contact, confined spaces, and crowded places. And encourage the public to follow other guidance that is out there from the state," said Carol Doolittle, NCDHD Public Information Officer.

That other guidance includes regular hand washing, social distancing, staying home when you feel sick, and wearing a mask.