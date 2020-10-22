 Skip to Content

Forecasters: Hurricane Epsilon should sideswipe Bermuda

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Epsilon’s maximum sustained winds have dropped slightly it prepares to sideswipe Bermuda on a path over the Atlantic Ocean. Epsilon is now a Category 1 hurricane with top winds of 90 mph. The National Hurricane Center says it should come close enough Thursday evening to merit a tropical storm warning for the island. Epsilon rapidly intensified to become a major hurricane on Wednesday before weakening. Forecasters warn that large ocean swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days.

Associated Press

