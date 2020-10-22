French PM says 2nd virus wave is here, vastly extends curfew

PARIS (AP) — France’s prime minister has announced a vast extension of the nightly curfew that is intended to curb the spiraling spread of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Jean Castex said the 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew imposed in eight regions of France last week, including Paris, is being extended to 38 more regions and Polynesia starting at midnight Friday. The extension means that 46 million of the 67 million people living in France will be under curfews. Public health authorities reported Thursday that France had recorded more than 41,600 new virus cases, a daily high since the country began widespread testing. Figures showed France nearing 1 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.