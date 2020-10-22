Goldman Sachs subsidiary pleads to US charges in 1MDB probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A subsidiary of Goldman Sachs has pleaded guilty to federal charges in the U.S. and agreed to pay more than $2 billion in a foreign corruption probe tied to a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund that was looted of billions of dollars. The company, Goldman Sachs Malaysia, entered the plea in federal court in Brooklyn on Thursday. The company admitted that it “knowingly and willfully” conspired to violate U.S. anti-bribery laws. Prosecutors had alleged that bond sales organized by Goldman Sachs provided one of the means for associates of ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak to steal billions over several years from a fund that was ostensibly set up to accelerate Malaysia’s economic development.