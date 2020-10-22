High school football playoffs kickoff in Nebraska and South Dakota
--HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Niobrara-Verdigre 6 Humphrey St. Francis 74 F
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 76 Thayer Central 36 F
Elgin/Pope John 0 B-D-S 50 F
Irene-Wakonda 14 Scotland 40 F
Pender 0 Osceola 52 F
Colman-Egan 40 Alcester-Hudson 32 F
Johnson-Brock 20 Allen 46 F
Mead 0 Bloomfield 26 F
Tri-Valley 6 Dakota Valley 31 F
Mt. Vernon 12 EP-Jefferson 27 F
Howells-Dodge 42 Guardian Angels CC 14 F
Elmwood-Murdock 22 Lutheran N'east 50 F
Elkhorn Valley 12 Neligh-Oakdale 52 F
Boone Central/NG 54 O'Neill 7 F
Sandhills Valley 18 O'Neill St. Mary's 56 F
Creighton 54 Osmond 26 F
E-M-F 28 Stanton 81 F
Parker 6 Viborg-Hurley 54 F
Winside 20 Wynot 46 F
Brookings 41 Yankton 0 F