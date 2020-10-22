Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds campaigns for U. S. Senator Joni Ernst

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds stopped in Sioux City on Thursday in support of U.S. Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa.

The event is one of three stops Governor Reynolds is making for the "On Duty For Joni" tour.

Governor Reynolds talked about Senator Ernst, who is running for reelection, while the Senator is in Washington, D.C.

She also spoke to Siouxlanders about keeping Iowans safe during the pandemic, education in Iowa, and the Presidential election.

Other stops on the "On Duty For Joni" tour include Ankeny and Carroll.