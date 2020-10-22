Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presents an award in Storm Lake, comments on absentee voting

STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate stopped in Siouxland Thursday morning.

The secretary was at St. Mary's High School in Storm Lake to present the Carrie Chapman Catt Award. It's given to schools that register at least 90% of eligible students to vote. St. Mary’s was one of five schools that registered 100% of eligible students during the 2019-2020 school year.

Pate said making your voice heard is incredibly important, so he's proud to see so many high school students stepping up to register.

The Carrie Chapman Catt Award is named after a famous Iowan, instrumental in securing passage of the 19th Amendment, granting women access to the ballot box 100 years ago.

Pate commented on the attempted interference in the U.S. Election by both Iran and Russia. The government's national intelligence director said the two nations have obtained U.S. voting registration information and are attempting to influence U.S. politics.

Pate said Iowans vote with paper ballots. So that attempted interference will not change a single vote in the state.

"What they are doing is playing mind games," said Pate. "They want to convince you that the integrity of the system is in question. So that after the election you will say, that's not my senator. That's not my president. That we cannot afford. Our democracy is far too important and we want to make sure you have the most trusted information possible."

Pate said one of the most trusted sources for information is the Secretary of States Website. He also said you should not have concerns or doubt about the integrity of the election.

Pate also commented on the split Iowa Supreme Court ruling upholding the law baring county elections commissioners from mailing absentee ballots this week. He said it stems from the three county auditors who chose to send out those absentee ballots pre-filled out with confidential voter ID information, jeopardizing, in his words, the voter system.

"It just reinforced what we said from the beginning," said Pate. "It's unfortunate that we had to go through all of this and it could cause potential confusion among voters. It didn't stop their voting. We stayed on track on that side of it and the auditors were required to reach back out to anybody who might have used these incorrect forms. I think we've handled getting it remedied, but it never should have happened.

Pate said in Iowa, there have been more than 847-thousand absentee ballots requested, and more than 649-thousand have already been returned.