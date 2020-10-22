Kyrgyz MPs put off re-run of election that sparked protests

MOSCOW (AP) — Kyrgyzstan’s parliament has voted to put off a re-run of contested parliamentary elections until after a constitutional reform. Commentators say the reform could allow the acting president — a politician recently freed from jail — to strengthen his grip on power and stay in office for a full term. A day earlier election officials had set a re-run for Dec. 20 of a parliamentary election which was invalidated earlier this month amid mass protests. The ex-Soviet nation of 6.5 million plunged into chaos after the Oct. 4 ballot was swept by pro-government parties. The results of a vote were dismissed by the opposition as manipulated. Crowds took over government offices, prompting authorities to nullify the vote.