MRHD awards $150,400 in grants to 15 Woodbury County non-profits

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Missouri River Historic Development has awarded grants totaling $150,400 to 15 non-profit organizations and governmental entities.

The grants were announced Oct. 22 during a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grants Ceremony.

MRHD President Stacy Harmelink says the grants range from $1,650 to $19,500 and are part of the organization's ongoing effort to enhance the quality of life for people in Woodbury County.

Officials say these latest contributions bring MRHD's total contributions to Woodbury County non-profit organizations and governmental entities to $40 million since 1994. Additionally, MRHD has pledged $800,000 to Woodbury County recreational and economic development projects.

“With the advent of the corona virus pandemic, it has been a time of great uncertainty for all areas of business and social services,” said Harmelink. “We appreciate now, more than ever, the local funds from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City that flow back into our community to improve the lives of Woodbury County residents.”

The 15 emergency relief grants awarded by MRHD are: