MRHD awards $150,400 in grants to 15 Woodbury County non-profits

MRHD awards $150,400 in grants to 15 Woodbury County non-profitsNew
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Missouri River Historic Development has awarded grants totaling $150,400 to 15 non-profit organizations and governmental entities.
The grants were announced Oct. 22 during a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grants Ceremony.
MRHD President Stacy Harmelink says the grants range from $1,650 to $19,500 and are part of the organization's ongoing effort to enhance the quality of life for people in Woodbury County.
Officials say these latest contributions bring MRHD's total contributions to Woodbury County non-profit organizations and governmental entities to $40 million since 1994. Additionally, MRHD has pledged $800,000 to Woodbury County recreational and economic development projects.
“With the advent of the corona virus pandemic, it has been a time of great uncertainty for all areas of business and social services,” said Harmelink. “We appreciate now, more than ever, the local funds from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City that flow back into our community to improve the lives of Woodbury County residents.”
The 15 emergency relief grants awarded by MRHD are:
- Catholic Charities of Diocese of Sioux City: to help cover therapy costs for sliding scale patients, $12,500;
- Disability Resource Center of Siouxland: client data connectivity and transportation, $12,500;
- Food Bank of Siouxland: address a food purchase gap, $12,500;
- Friends of the Sioux City Library: purchase hot spots devices for patrons to check out, $11,000;
- Girls Inc. of Sioux City: partially cover costs of breakfast for girls enrolled in full-day program, $5,850;
- Hospice of Siouxland: purchase a novel Coronavirus analyzer machine, $14,000.
- June E Nylen Cancer Center: gasoline cards to help with patients’ transportation needs, $5,000;
- Mary J Treglia Community House: purchase laptops, hot spot devices and service for use by clients, $19,500;
- Mater Dei Catholic Parish: purchase spray disinfectants and scan thermometers for a homeless outreach program, $3,400;
- Native American Child Care Center: child care scholarships, $5,000;
- Salvation Army of Siouxland: replenish their pantry for walk-ins and delivery to shut-ins, $12,500;
- Sanford Community Center: internet infrastructure to complement public school virtual learning program, $13,000;
- Sioux City Community Assistance: Fresh Start Home kits for families displaced by Covid-19 consequences, $10,000;
- Sloan Fire & Rescue Department: purchase a disinfecting mister to sanitize their rescue equipment, $1,650;
- Sunnybrook Hope Center: apply to expansion of their food storage capacity, $12,000.