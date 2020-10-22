Mute buttons and masks: Inside the final 2020 debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Millions of people will be watching on television, but only around 200 will be inside the massive college arena in Nashville, Tennessee, where President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden meet for the final presidential debate of the 2020 election. One of them will control a mute button. A representative of the Commission on Presidential Debates will use the button backstage to ensure each candidate has two minutes uninterrupted to deliver opening answers on six major topics. The mute button is among a handful of changes made after the first raucous debate. Additionally, any audience member who refuses to wear a mask will be removed. organizers report.