Nebraska virus hospitalizations surge along with new cases

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has set yet another record in the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus as as the total number of virus cases surged above 60,000. The state said 400 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from the previous day’s record of 380. Health officials say they are working with hospitals across the state to make sure they have capacity to treat all those patients. The state has offered $40 million to help hospitals add capacity as needed. Nebraska reported 899 new virus cases and 11 new deaths Wednesday. The rate of new cases in the state remains fifth-highest in the nation.