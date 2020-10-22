No. 5 Ohio St opens pandemic-delayed season against Nebraska

No. 5 Ohio State is loaded with talent and focused on making another run at the national title as the Buckeyes open at home Saturday against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers have been going the other direction, going just 9-15 in coach Scott Frost’s first two seasons. The Buckeyes are led by quarterback Justin Fields, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019. Nebraska will try to contain him with a defense that has some veterans but lacks depth. The Big Ten season is starting seven weeks late because of coronavirus concerns and teams will play into the middle of December.