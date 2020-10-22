Oct. 22: Nebraska reports 977 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 977 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases in Nebraska, since the pandemic began, to 61,285.

There were 11 new virus-related deaths reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 587 on Thursday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 389 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,741 residents, who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose from 39,605 on Wednesday to 39,905 on Thursday.

So far, 559,625 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and officials say 498,023 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department says Cedar County has confirmed four more positive cases, bringing its total to 182. Of those cases, 91 have recovered.

So far, no virus-related deaths have been reported in Cedar County.

Dixon County

The NNPHD says Dixon County has not reported any new positive cases of COVID-19, keeping the county's total at 168. Officials say 112 of those cases have recovered.

State health officials say Dixon County has had two virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Thurston County

The NNPHD says Thurston County has had three more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 361. Of those cases, 294 of them have recovered.

So far, state health officials say Thurston County has had four virus-related deaths.

Wayne County

The NNPHD says Wayne County has not confirmed any new positive cases, keeping its total to 343. Of those cases, 164 have recovered.

Wayne County has not reported any virus-related deaths so far.

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department has not released new numbers for Cuming, Madison or Stanton Counties.