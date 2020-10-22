Oct. 22: South Dakota reports 9,273 active COVID-19 cases, 355 total hospitalizations

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 973 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state's total to 36,017.

According to the state's health department, 948 of those cases are confirmed and 25 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 9,273 active cases in the state. That's an increase of 832 in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported 374 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 26,397.

Currently, 355 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus, surpassing the previous record of 332.

Fourteen additional virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 347 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 22 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 354. Of those cases, 138 of them have recovered.

So far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 11 new cases, bringing its total to 735. Health officials say 601 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 2,313 to 2,383. Health officials say 1,707 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 16.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 686 total positive cases. So far, 507 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has had ten total virus-related deaths reported so far.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 681 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 471 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported no more virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at five.