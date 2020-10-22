Omaha police find passed-out man, baby in parking lot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have ticketed an Omaha man found passed out in a parking lot lying next his 1-year-old baby in frigid, rainy weather. Television station KETV reports officers were called to the northwest Omaha parking lot Wednesday evening, where they found the 43-year-old man and his son. Police woke the man and say he admitted having used PCP that day. Police say the child’s mother soon arrived at the parking lot, saying the man was supposed to walk with the child to a nearby grocery store, but had been gone more than an hour and was not answering his phone. Police left the baby in his mother’s care and took the man to a hospital.