Owner agrees to move Trump 2020 truck during polling hours

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) -- The owner of a truck that has been displaying political messages outside the Monona County Courthouse has agreed to move the vehicle during polling hours, that according to the county attorney's office.

In a press release, the Monona County Attorney Office said they have spoken with an attorney representing the citizen who owns the truck that was parked outside the courthouse on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22.

According to the release, the citizen has agreed to move the truck that features multiple "Trump 2020" political messages and to not park it at the courthouse during polling hours.

At this time, no criminal charges are expected.