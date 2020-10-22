River-Cade Barstool Open canceled because of surge in COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One of the last remaining River-Cade events, which wasn't canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, has now been canceled.

The Barstool Open miniature golf outing, held inside 18 Sioux City bars, was first moved from May to October 31st. Thursday, the event was canceled by River-Cade organizers because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Organizers said, "we hoped that by now we could responsibly hold the event safely. With the present surge of the virus we must cancel the event. It is simply not worth the risk. We hope to hold the event next May as usual."