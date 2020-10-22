Serbia’s parliament picks former foreign minister as speaker

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s new parliament has chosen as its speaker the country’s former foreign minister, who was once an ally of Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic. Ivica Dacic was backed by 224 of the 225 lawmakers present in the 250-seat legislature, which is overwhelmingly packed with allies of Serbia’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic. Dacic said it was an “overwhelming honor” for him to be elected to what is formally the second most senior position in the country. Vucic’s ruling Serbian Progressive Party swept the June 21 parliamentary vote that was boycotted by several of the main opposition parties.