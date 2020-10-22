Sri Lanka Parliament votes to strengthen presidential power

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — With a large majority, Sri Lanka’s Parliament on Thursday approved a constitutional amendment that will concentrate powers in the president and allow duel citizens to hold political office, which could strengthen President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s familial political clout. The 20th Amendment to the constitution was passed with a 91-vote majority. With the change, the president will be able to hold ministries, as well as appoint and sack ministers. He will also be the appointing authority of the elections, public service, police, human rights, bribery or corruption investigation commissions.