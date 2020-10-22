Tension mounts as Guinea awaits presidential poll results

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Tensions continue to mount in Guinea as the West African country awaits results from last weekend’s presidential elections. Preliminary results show Guinea’s President Alpha Conde, 82, ahead in the polls and the electoral commission said final results should be announced on Saturday. Gunshots were heard Thursday morning in the capital, Conakry, while a strong security presence remained near opposition areas. This follows days of unrest after the opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo, 68, claimed that he won the election and his party issued a statement calling him president. Diallo’s claim of victory before the official results had been announced set off celebrations by his supporters that were suppressed by security forces in which three youths were killed on Monday.