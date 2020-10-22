 Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

11:03 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Adams Central def. Minden, 25-14, 25-14, 25-11

Ashland-Greenwood def. Seward, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19

Axtell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-5, 25-17

Axtell def. Silver Lake, 25-20, 26-24

Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 18-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-18

Bishop Neumann def. Malcolm, 25-20, 25-16

Blair def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-18, 21-25, 25-16, 25-17

Columbus Lakeview def. North Bend Central, 25-12, 25-19, 25-18

Dorchester def. Tri County, 19-25, 25-9, 25-17, 20-25, 15-13

Exeter/Milligan def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-7, 25-19, 25-11

Franklin def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-8, 25-14, 25-9

Fullerton def. Riverside, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Gering def. Bridgeport, 25-19, 25-12, 25-15

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Meridian, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16

Kearney Catholic def. Ravenna, 25-17, 25-13, 25-10

Madison def. Twin River, 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 15-9

McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-12, 25-23

Norris def. Crete, 25-8, 25-8, 25-13

Torrington, Wyo. def. Scottsbluff, 18-25, 25-16, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12

Waverly def. Elkhorn, 25-27, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16

York def. Schuyler, 25-11, 25-15, 25-8

Bennington Triangular=

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Bennington, 22-25, 25-12, 25-11

Wahoo def. Bennington, 25-10, 25-18

Wahoo def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-13, 25-21

Fort Calhoun Triangular=

Fort Calhoun def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-14, 25-13

Fort Calhoun def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-21, 25-27, 25-18

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-15, 25-22

Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament=

Pool A=

Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-10, 25-20, 25-15

Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 25-23, 25-22, 25-9

Consolation=

Kearney def. Fremont, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17

First Place=

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southwest, 22-25, 29-27, 25-14, 25-16

Pool B=

Lincoln East def. Lincoln High, 25-11, 22-25, 25-27, 25-19, 15-5

Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-11, 25-16, 25-13

Lincoln High def. Lincoln North Star, 25-14, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19

Pool C=

Columbus def. Grand Island, 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16

Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-11, 25-19, 25-17

Consolation=

Lincoln Northeast def. Grand Island, 18-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20

First Place=

Norfolk def. Columbus, 25-11, 25-19, 26-24

Metro Tournament=

Championship=

Elkhorn South def. Papillion-LaVista South, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10

Mid-State Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-14, 17-25, 25-13, 25-20

Fifth Place=

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-21, 25-21

Third Place=

Guardian Angels def. Battle Creek, 25-12, 25-14, 25-18

Wakefield Triangular=

Wakefield def. Homer, 26-24, 25-14

Wakefield def. West Point-Beemer, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17

Wood River Triangular=

St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-15, 25-12

St. Paul def. Wood River, 25-12, 25-14

Wood River def. Gibbon, 25-18, 25-23

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

