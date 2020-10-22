 Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
9:42 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Brookings 41, Yankton 0

Canton 12, West Central 7

Dakota Valley 31, Tri-Valley 6

Huron 34, Mitchell 13

Madison 21, Sioux Falls Christian 16

O Gorman 27, Harrisburg 21

Pierre 35, Douglas 14

Pine Ridge 17, Custer 14

Sioux Falls Lincoln 72, Rapid City Central 12

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 44, Sioux Falls Washington 7

Tea Area 26, Dell Rapids 20, OT

Class 9AA=

First Round=

Arlington/Lake Preston 20, Baltic 14

Florence/Henry 6, Deuel 0

Hamlin 50, Clark/Willow Lake 0

Hanson 34, Parkston 22

Platte-Geddes 36, Bon Homme 0

Viborg-Hurley 54, Parker 6

Class 9A=

First Round=

Canistota 48, Chester 14

Castlewood 32, Gregory 14

Howard 20, DeSmet 0

Lyman 36, Burke 16

Class 9B=

First Round=

Colman-Egan 40, Alcester-Hudson 32

Corsica/Stickney def. Avon, forfeit

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Bison, forfeit

Scotland 40, Irene-Wakonda 14

Class 11B=

First Round=

Elk Point-Jefferson 27, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 12

McCook Central/Montrose 22, Stanley County 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

