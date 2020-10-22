Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Brookings 41, Yankton 0
Canton 12, West Central 7
Dakota Valley 31, Tri-Valley 6
Huron 34, Mitchell 13
Madison 21, Sioux Falls Christian 16
O Gorman 27, Harrisburg 21
Pierre 35, Douglas 14
Pine Ridge 17, Custer 14
Sioux Falls Lincoln 72, Rapid City Central 12
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 44, Sioux Falls Washington 7
Tea Area 26, Dell Rapids 20, OT
Class 9AA=
First Round=
Arlington/Lake Preston 20, Baltic 14
Florence/Henry 6, Deuel 0
Hamlin 50, Clark/Willow Lake 0
Hanson 34, Parkston 22
Platte-Geddes 36, Bon Homme 0
Viborg-Hurley 54, Parker 6
Class 9A=
First Round=
Canistota 48, Chester 14
Castlewood 32, Gregory 14
Howard 20, DeSmet 0
Lyman 36, Burke 16
Class 9B=
First Round=
Colman-Egan 40, Alcester-Hudson 32
Corsica/Stickney def. Avon, forfeit
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Bison, forfeit
Scotland 40, Irene-Wakonda 14
Class 11B=
First Round=
Elk Point-Jefferson 27, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 12
McCook Central/Montrose 22, Stanley County 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/