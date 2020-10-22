Union Pacific 3Q profit drops 12% but volume surges

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific’s third-quarter profit declined 12%, but the volume of shipments it handled surged as the economy rebounded from the worst of the virus-related shutdowns earlier this year. The railroad said it earned $1.36 billion, or $2.01 per share, during the quarter. That’s down from $1.56 billion, or $2.22 per share, a year ago. The results fell short of the $2.03 per share that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected, on average. The railroad said volume was still down 4% in the quarter, but that represented a significant improvement over the second quarter when volume plunged 20%.