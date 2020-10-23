Anwar warns Malaysia PM seeks emergency law to keep power

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim says he’s concerned about reports that the prime minister is seeking the declaration of a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus as an excuse to suspend Parliament so he can stymie bids to oust his government. Local media has reported that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is seeking an emergency declaration to focus on battling a fresh coronavirus outbreak. Speculation intensified after he held a special Cabinet meeting Friday and then held an audience with the king. Anwar met the king last week to try convince the monarch he now has enough support from lawmakers to topple Muhyiddin, whose government has only a two-seat majority in Parliament. Anwar says any emergency would clearly aim at preserving the government.