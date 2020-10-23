Cloudy with a chilly breeze before snow arrives this weekend

A brief snow shower is possible in our western counties as we start off the day with a dusting possible.



Otherwise, expect a cloudy, windy and cold day as we stay nearly steady with our temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.



Gusts up to 35 miles per hour will be possible through the morning with slow improvement through the afternoon.



Skies look to stay pretty cloudy overnight with lows near 20.



Saturday will be similar to today with highs in the 30s, plenty of cloud cover and a cold breeze.



Saturday night will see light snow start to move in and snow looks likely through the day Sunday.



How much snow to expect and how cold temperatures to next week on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.